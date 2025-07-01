Ansu Fati completes loan move to Monaco

Barcelona have loaned Spanish forward Ansu Fati to Monaco for a season with an option to buy, the Ligue 1 club confirmed on Tuesday.

Fati becomes Monaco’s third summer signing, following England international defender Eric Dier and 2018 French World Cup winner Paul Pogba, both of whom arrived on free transfers.

The three players will be officially presented to the press on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Fati completed his medical with Barcelona, agreeing a season-long loan with option to buy for 11 million euros ($13 million).

According to a source close to the clubs, Barcelona will cover a significant portion of Fati’s salary.

However, the Spanish club will receive a significant profit on any potential resale.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, Fati made his professional debut with Barcelona at the age of 16.

He played 123 matches for the club, scoring 29 goals, and won Spanish league titles in 2023 and 2025 and two Spanish Cup trophies.

A Spanish international with 11 caps and two goals he played in the 2022 World Cup and was on the winning 2023 Nations League team.

After a very complicated season hampered by numerous injury-related absences, with only 11 matches played and no goals scored, Fati will now attempt to relaunch his career in the Principality.

He failed to excel during a loan spell in 2023-2024 at Brighton in the Premier League, with four goals in 27 matches in all competitions.

