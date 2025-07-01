Anambra to issue code of conduct for state security outfits

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The Anambra State Government has announced plans to issue a Code of Conduct to all state-established security outfits to improve operational standards and ensure greater accountability.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, following the State Executive Council meeting held in Awka. According to Mefor, the move is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance service delivery across various enforcement agencies.

The security outfits affected include the Agunechemba security outfit, Ocha Brigade, and the Anti-Touts Squad. The commissioner stated that the new code would strengthen the capacity of these agencies and promote responsive and professional conduct.

“Further training for the operatives has already commenced, and the Code of Conduct will be issued upon completion of the training sessions,” he said.

In another development, the council approved a startup business incubation programme through the Solution Innovation District to support early-stage businesses in 2025. The initiative aligns with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s vision of fostering innovation-driven growth and positioning Anambra as a hub for entrepreneurship and technology.

“The eight-week programme, offered in two batches, will develop scalable, tech-enabled solutions in key sectors such as education, healthcare, fintech, and agriculture,” Mefor explained.

Participants will benefit from access to investors, business registration, legal and technical support, and structured mentorship. He noted that over 30,000 individuals have already received digital skills training through the Solution Innovation District, equipping them with employable skills for both local and global opportunities.

Additionally, the government has approved the award of a ₦253,167,281.13 contract for the construction of Onwurah Street, located beside the Township Stadium in Awka. The project will be executed by the Anambra Road Management Agency (ARMA).