Anambra Poll: Turn your voice into action, get your PVC – Nonye Soludo

Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has urged residents to participate actively in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ahead of the state’s Nov. 8 Governorship Election.

Mrs Soludo, Convener, Healthy Living Initiative, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced the CVR exercise for the Nov. 8 governorship election on July 8 and will conclude on July 17.

According to INEC, the exercise will run daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., including Saturdays but excluding Mondays.

Mrs Soludo said the CVR exercise was a critical step for eligible voters to secure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“INEC has just officially kicked off the much-awaited CVR for all voting categories in the state.

“The CVR is open to individuals who wish to obtain a new PVC, have changed their place of residence, have misplaced or damaged their PVCs, or have yet to collect their cards from previous registration exercises.

“I encourage all eligible voters in these categories to take advantage of this important opportunity to register, update or retrieve their voting credentials.”

“Do not let this opportunity pass you by. If you are currently staying in Anambra and fall within the voting age, ensure you are not left behind. This is your right and your responsibility,” she said.

Mrs Soludo noted that possessing a PVC was the only legitimate way citizens could express their political will and influence the leadership of the state.

“It is only with your PVC that you can translate your voice into real action. Do not disenfranchise yourself. Find time to do what is right by getting your PVC,” she said.