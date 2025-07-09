Anambra landlords threaten legal action over plot variation in Udoka layout

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Landlords of Udoka Layout, Abata Nsugbe in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, have threatened to take legal action against the state government following a decision by the Ministry of Lands to vary land allocations within the community layout.

The affected property owners, comprising long-standing residents and indigenous landholders, allege that the variation—which involves the reclassification of several plots for public uses and open spaces—was undertaken without consultation or notice.

The state’s Ministry of Lands, through its Director of Town Planning, Onyeji Ifeyinwa, had issued a public notice on December 24, 2024, informing residents of the planned variation of plots in the area.

However, in a formal objection submitted to the Commissioner for Lands, the landlords’ legal representative, Barr. Ada Udobi, described the ministry’s actions as arbitrary, non-transparent, and contrary to statutory planning procedures.

“Our clients were neither informed nor engaged in any process leading to the variation of land use within Udoka Layout,” the letter stated. “Despite being key stakeholders and indigenous allottees, they were completely excluded from the planning scheme.”

Udobi further revealed that some plots have been reclassified as public facilities, open spaces, or community parks, including an area originally designated as Central Park/Community Plot by the Ogwari Community, the native landowners. She noted that her clients do not recognize the newly reclassified plots, calling the process unclear and unacceptable.

She also raised alarm over what she described as the fraudulent issuance of alternative land documents, termed “kola tenancy,” to original landowners—an arrangement alien to the Udoka Layout landholding system.

“This is a violation of customary land rights and an affront to the integrity of land tenure in the community,” she said.

Udobi asserted that the variation was executed in contravention of planning laws that require public participation and stakeholder input, calling for an immediate suspension of all actions until proper community engagement is conducted.

“Our client reserves the right to seek appropriate legal redress if this objection is not given due consideration,” the letter warned.

She urged the Ministry to address the matter urgently in the interest of peace, fairness, and justice, warning that failure to do so could escalate tensions within the affected community.