Anambra Killings: We’re saddened – Soludo

Gov Soludo

– Urges Residents to Remain Calm

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Government has expressed deep sorrow over the recent killings in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area, where about 19 people were reportedly murdered by gunmen.

According to reports, the victims were attending a meeting when armed assailants stormed the venue and opened fire, leading to multiple fatalities.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, speaking through the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

“The government strongly condemns this dastardly act and extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” the statement read.

Dr. Mefor clarified that the attack was not targeted at any particular state or ethnic group, noting that preliminary investigations suggest the incident may have stemmed from an internal conflict.

“The state government expects the police command to conduct a thorough investigation, identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and bring them to justice,” he said.

Governor Soludo further assured the people of Ogboji and the entire state that every necessary step would be taken to ensure justice is served.

“We urge all residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended. The government will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and security across Anambra State,” the statement concluded.