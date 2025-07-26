An evening with Westerhof in Abuja

•Gov Abdulrazaq visits him, Dangiwa, Dikko assure him over his house matter

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

It’s 6:14 AM on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, but this story begins the night before, in a cosy Abuja restaurant. The aroma of jollof rice, fried plantain, and beef still lingers in the air.

Clemens Westerhof, the Dutch coach who transformed Nigeria’s Super Eagles into a global football force, sits across from Saturday Vanguard.

His wife, Lillian, brings warmth to the dinner table. Soft laughter fills the air as the couple shares fond memories of their love for Nigeria.

“I must have a house here,” Westerhof says with a smile, his voice filled with affection. “Lillian cooks Nigerian food for me and the kids, but sometimes I say, ‘This is too spicy, give it to the dog!’”

Lillian chuckles, her eyes shining. Her presence clearly keeps the legendary coach grounded.

Westerhof’s bond with Nigeria runs deep. “The people, the energy, the culture, I love it all,” he says, leaning forward.

He even praises the firm orthopaedic bed at their Abuja hotel, a welcome change from his electric bed back in the Netherlands.

“That’s what my back needs!” he jokes, patting his lower back. Lillian smiles knowingly. They’ve adapted to Nigeria’s vibrant chaos together.

This intimate dinner sets the stage for a journey through Westerhof’s past: a story of triumph, challenges, and an unbreakable bond with a country he proudly calls his ‘second home’.

As the meal continues, the conversation shifts to football, the passion that brought Westerhof to Nigeria in 1989. The restaurant’s warm glow reflects the nostalgia in his voice as he begins recounting the Super Eagles’ golden era.

“When I arrived, there was talent but no structure. The players were strong, but lacked basic skills and discipline. That was my job. Discipline first, talent second; always my rule,” he said.

He introduced strict training routines and pushed the players hard.

“After one fitness session, Jay Jay Okocha was flat on the grass and said, ‘Coach, I’ve never trained like this in my life!’” Westerhof laughs, clearly proud.

He used creativity to motivate them.

“Sometimes, I’d bring out $1,000 and say, ‘Whichever side wins in training today gets this.’ Suddenly, it would become a battle! It wasn’t bribery, it was motivation,” he insists.

He also offered N1,000 to goalkeepers who made key saves.

“Back then, that money meant something. They dived like their lives depended on it!” he said, laughing. He always knew how to fire up his team.

Fostering Nigerian Talent

Westerhof’s influence went beyond tactics. He believed in developing Nigerian talent.

Finidi George’s move to Ajax in 1993 was inspired by his performance in the crucial World Cup qualifier against Algeria on 8 October 1993.

“He scored the goal that took Nigeria to its first World Cup. That match changed everything,” Westerhof says proudly.

“His brilliant performance caught the eye of Ajax coach Louis van Gaal. I helped Finidi grow and gain exposure.”

Westerhof’s belief in Finidi and his coaching approach gave the winger the platform to succeed, leading Ajax to sign him alongside Nwankwo Kanu, the beginning of Finidi’s successful European career.

“That’s what I tried to do; identify talent, develop it, and give players the chance to shine abroad. Nigeria has so many hidden gems,” he says.

Then he looks down at the table, eyes gleaming. “That’s why I always said, ‘Believe in your players. They have the talent, they just need guidance and trust.’”

Battles Behind the Scenes and Superstitions on the Pitch

But it wasn’t always easy. Westerhof had tough battles with sports officials who didn’t understand the game.

He recalls one exchange with a former Minister of Sports who questioned why he needed 25 people on a tour.

“The minister said, ‘You only need 11 players in a match, why 25?’ I said, ‘What about substitutes, medics, coaches?’ That was the kind of challenge we faced. But there were also good people,” Westerhof says.

He also faced cultural differences. On a trip to Cameroon, players refused to enter the dressing room, afraid of witchcraft.

“They believed juju was everywhere. I told them, ‘I’m white, I’ll go in first.’ Nothing happened. I said, ‘Now let’s play football.’”

“He’s fearless,” Lillian adds. “He’d walk into any situation and take control.”

In another case, players found strange packages left by opponents from Ivory Coast at their hotel, suggesting witchcraft again.

“I asked, ‘Are we playing football or casting spells?’ We ignored it, and won 4–1,” Westerhof laughs.

The 1994 World Cup: Nigeria’s Defining Moment

Westerhof’s greatest achievement was taking Nigeria to its first FIFA World Cup in 1994.

“In Algeria, we were leading 1–0 at half-time when our chairman, Alex Akinyele, stormed into the dressing room and said, ‘You’re not playing well.’ Can you believe that? We were winning!” he says, visibly irritated.

The players were shocked. Westerhof didn’t hesitate. “I told them, ‘Ignore him and focus.’ Then I turned to Akinyele and said, ‘Please, could you shut the door on the other side?’”

Lillian laughs. “He was so bold.”

“Akinyele later said he would deal with me back in Nigeria. But I didn’t care, we qualified. That was our mission,” Westerhof recalls.

He remembers how Nigeria celebrated.

“The whole country came alive. That was our dream, and we did it,” the former Super Eagles coach said.

He credits Vice President Augustus Aikhomu for his support.

“I walked into his office unannounced. He let me in right away and gave us what we needed – training tours, bonuses, allowances.”

“I told him, ‘If I fear we don’t qualify, I’ll shake you now, thank you for your support and go back to Dutchland. But I go to USA with Nigeria. We will qualify and you’ll come with us to the U.S.’ And we made it,” Westerhof recalls.

Nigeria reached the Round of 16 and rose to 5th in FIFA’s world rankings, the highest ever for an African team.

Fond Memories, Fallen Heroes, and an Unfinished Dream

Westerhof speaks warmly of his players and those who worked with him. He remembers Christian Chukwu, his assistant coach, with great respect. His voice darkens slightly when he mentions players who have passed on.

He recalls Peter Rufai, who died in 2025 at the age of 61.

“At first, I didn’t believe in him. But our goalkeeper trainer, Van Iyke, did. Rufai worked hard, stayed humble, and became our number one. He was fearless,” Westerhof says.

As plates are cleared, the mood turns reflective. “We didn’t have the best facilities or the biggest budget. But we had unity. I believed in them, and they believed in me,” he says.

For the final World Cup preparations, he chose a quiet, family-run hotel in the Netherlands.

“No officials, no distractions, just focus. Even the hotel owners’ children helped out. It felt like home,” the Dutch coach adds.

Westerhof’s tone becomes sombre as he remembers fallen heroes – Rashidi Yekini, Stephen Keshi, Thompson Oliha, Uche Okafor, Wilfred Agbonavbare, and Rufai.

“Peter was a good man. Van Iyke kept saying he was the best, and he was right,” he says.

Westerhof’s Training Spirit

Beyond tactics, Westerhof was famous for his fiery training sessions. His shooting ability became legendary; powerful, precise, and used to test his goalkeepers.

“During training, I’d take shots myself. I offered rewards to goalkeepers who could stop my shots,” Westerhof says.

He laughs, recalling one session: “I fired a thunderous shot at Peter Rufai. It went ‘Zoooom!’ Everyone froze.”

Rufai, stunned by the power, shouted, “It is not war!” .

The story captures Westerhof’s drive, and the lively, competitive atmosphere he built.

“Those moments kept us sharp. I wanted my players to be ready for anything. That confidence was key to our success,” Westerhof says. Many former Super Eagles players credit his tough sessions for the resilience they showed on big stages.

Westerhof’s Dedication and Humility

Saturday Vanguard Editor, Onochie Anibeze, who joined the dinner, shares another side of Westerhof’s story.

Anibeze recalls: “I saw him spend his own money for Nigeria, out of pure dedication. He owned a small but lovely hotel in the Netherlands.

“When the Under-17 team was preparing for a tournament in Japan, and the NFA failed to send funds, he hosted the team at his hotel for free. “Imagine feeding and accommodating 25 to 30 players for weeks! Sometimes he changed Eagles’ hotel and used his own credit card to ensure they stayed somewhere better.

“He insisted players deserved the best. He negotiated with Dutch hotel managers so players only paid for food. That’s how Eagles started staying in Sheraton that had a Dutch manager, Per Ingamasson”

According to him, Westerhof sometimes even bought boots and shin guards when the NFA couldn’t provide them.

Anibeze also reflected on their friendship

“We became close after Nigeria lost 5–1 to Algeria in Algiers 90 in the first match of a tournament we later won silver.

“I asked what went wrong. He was angry at first but later explained everything. Some players were unhappy because their friends weren’t selected. A few sabotaged the team.

“His assistant, Sebastian Broderick, knocked on players’ doors the next day, demanding training. But Westerhof told them to rest while he investigated.

“He later said to me, ‘I have gangsters in my team, so I’ll play the gangsters in next match, but don’t report it yet!’ He trusted me with the truth,” he adds.

“If they don’t win next match, then you can report it”. Eagles kept winning , reaching the final where they lost by a lone goal.

The House That Took 25 Years

One painful issue remains, a house promised by the Abacha government in 1994, in recognition of Nigeria’s football achievements.

He only received it in 2019; a flat in Gwagwalada, a remote part of Abuja.

“Lillian and I want to retire here, but Gwagwalada? It’s too far,” he says.

He tried to sell it to buy a place in central Abuja, but the offers were too low.

He has appealed to the National Sports Commission, Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko, Director-General Bukola Olopade, and the Federal Government, to swap the property. They are now considering it.

Only on Wednesday, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, and Dikko promised to look into his request.

Dikko first welcomed Westerhof warmly and led him to Dangiwa. The minister assured him that Nigeria still values his contribution.

“Your legacy is deeply appreciated. We will do our best to honour your service,” Dangiwa told him.

Though the house issue lingers, Westerhof remains hopeful that a fair solution will come, one that reflects Nigeria’s gratitude for all he has done.

As the evening winds down, Westerhof’s passion reignites.

“Nigeria can rise again. But we need people who understand football, former players, real coaches,” he says firmly.

The dinner, which began with laughter and memories, ends in a spirit of hope and unity.

“Always tell the truth,” Westerhof tells Saturday Vanguard. It’s a principle that guided his leadership, and a challenge to Nigerian football today. “Vanguard reported everything when I was here.”

As he and Lillian step into the Abuja night, their love for Nigeria is still strong; shaped by history, carried by memories, and burning with hope.

This is more than a reflection. It’s a call to action. Will Nigeria answer?

Abdulrazaq meets Westerhof

Sports-loving Governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State traced Westerhof to his hotel in Abuja and spent quality time with him, discussing his days in Nigeria. He is humility personified. His passion for sports especially football knows no bounds. He still celebrates the Westerhof era. Abdulrazaq is also setting record like Westerhof. A few weeks ago Kwara won the FA Cup, the first ever time their team would ever do so since the creation of the state. Before then, they qualified to play in the continent in the first year of his administration. His reforms in the state have spread to sports, too.

The way Shehu Dikko, Housing Minister, Dangiwa and Abdulrazaq received Westerhof in Abuja made him proud of the work he did here. Now 85, he still lives Nigeria.

