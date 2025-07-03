AMCON sells Ibadan DisCo for N100bn

By Udeme Akpan

The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has announced the sale of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) for N100 billion.

AMCON’s Managing Director/CEO, Gbenga Alake, disclosed this at a media parley on Thursday.

Apart from IBEDC, AMCON also manages other distribution companies, including the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, and Kano Electricity Distribution Company.

Alake said, “Today, I announce to you that Ibadan DisCo has been sold. When we came in, it had already been sold, but we renegotiated the price and got almost double of what it was initially going to be sold for.”

Regarding ongoing legal issues, Alake stated, “We have sold it, and whatever is still happening in court, we will face it.”

However, officials of IBEDC did not respond to Vanguard’s inquiries about the sale.