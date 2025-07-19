Amb. Ajadi, other NNPP leaders meet Obasanjo, seek better Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo hosted Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo and other leaders of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Friday at his residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

Speaking to the NNPP leaders, Obasanjo reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s unity, emphasising that his mission is to uphold the nation’s oneness beyond tribal or religious considerations.

In his address, the elder statesman stressed that his role in Nigeria’s development remains non-partisan, describing himself not as a politician but as a “father of the nation.”

“I do not belong to any political party. I belong to Nigeria. My interest is in the unity and security of this nation, and I will continue to speak the truth to move Nigeria forward,” Obasanjo said.

Obasanjo decried what he described as a general lack of patriotism among Nigerian citizens, noting that most people prioritise ethnic and religious affiliations over collective national interest.

“We have been clamouring for peace and unity, yet I was shocked when Buba Galadima stated on national television that the late President Muhammadu Buhari was brought into politics to strengthen Fulani structures. That is not how to build a nation,” he remarked.

NNPP Leaders Seek Obasanjo’s Counsel

The NNPP delegation, which comprised national officers, zonal leaders, women and youth representatives, said their visit was not politically motivated but aimed at seeking Obasanjo’s counsel on how to reposition the country.

Prince Nweze Onu, NNPP National Vice Chairman (Southeast), said the visit was also an opportunity to receive spiritual blessings from the former President.

“Our homage visit is not political. We have come to seek Baba’s wisdom and prayers because we believe that anyone seeking to serve this country must consult our elders for guidance,” he stated.

Similarly, Prince Ademola Ayoade, NNPP National Vice Chairman (Southwest), emphasised that the party’s visit was focused on nation-building.

“We didn’t come here to discuss political coalition or defection. We remain proud NNPP members. Our aim is to seek knowledge on how to rescue Nigeria from the ungodly trends of bad leadership,” he explained.

Ajadi Calls for Youth-Led Political Rebirth

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, 2023 NNPP Gubernatorial Candidate in Ogun State and a Southwest chieftain of the party, condemned the self-serving nature of contemporary Nigerian politics and urged young people to begin the journey of electing visionary leaders.

“Politics is a game of interest, but our interest must now be about genuine development,” Ajadi said.

“We are not governing animals. We are governing human beings. If a leader is not addressing the needs of the people, such a leader is failing.”

He added that youth must prepare to “choose leaders right in 2027,” as current governance structures have failed to prioritise the citizens.

“I have not seen a genuine Nigerian leader who is fully committed to national development. That’s why we youths must rise,” he stressed.

‘Obasanjo Still Building Nigeria Without Party Affiliation’ – Ladipo Johnson

NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Ladipo Johnson, described Chief Obasanjo as one of Nigeria’s few elder statesmen who continues to contribute to national progress without hiding behind political party banners.

“Chief Obasanjo is not working for any party; he is working for Nigeria. We came here to tap into his wisdom and learn from his experience,” Johnson said.

Party Women, Youth Leaders Emphasise Grassroots Engagement

The delegation also included female leaders such as Mrs. Ronnie Dikko-Killa (Lagos State Chairperson), Lady Chinyere Ofokansi (Southeast Women Leader), Mrs. Erelu Tosin Sole (Southwest Women Leader), and Alhaja Shakirat Arowolo (Ogun State Secretary), who all echoed the call for inclusive development and greater attention to women’s voices in political discourse.

Comrade Malik Sannie, NNPP Southwest Youth Leader, and Teluwo Kehinde, NNPP’s 2023 Ogun Central Senatorial Candidate, emphasised the need to involve more young people in the political process to achieve sustainable change.

Other notable delegates included Mrs Oluwakemi Kayode, Mrs Dasola Adebayo, Oluyinka Folahan, Kilamuwaye Badmus (Southwest PRO), Olagbenro Bababowale and Ibrahim Shuaib (Southwest Treasurer).

The visit, observers say, may signal a new era of political consultation, where parties across the spectrum seek common ground on national issues, even as the 2027 general elections begin to take shape.