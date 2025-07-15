Amaechi, Sheriff, Tambuwal, Amosun, others arrive Daura for Buhari’s burial

By Bashir Bello

A large number of dignitaries have begun arriving in Daura, the hometown and residence of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of his burial rites.

The roads leading into Daura are witnessing increased traffic as mourners and officials converge to pay their last respects to the former Head of State.

Among the early comers included former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami; former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun;

former governor of Borno and ex-PDP National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff; former governor of Rivers and ex-Minister of Transportation and Dan Amana of Daura, Rotimi Amaechi; and former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Others are the former governors of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wammako and Aminu Tambuwal; former governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari; former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; and former Deputy Governor of Plateau State and ex-Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.