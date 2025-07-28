Alleged python killing for ritual sparks tension in Bayelsa community

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Tension has gripped Opu-Nembe Kingdom in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State following allegations of ritual activities involving the remains of a python reportedly buried within the community.

The controversy erupted after a mysterious swarm of bees invaded the community square—a development locals interpreted as a spiritual warning triggered by the violation of a sacred taboo.

Community sources said the sudden and unexplained appearance of the bees was seen as a bad omen, prompting elders to consult traditional medicine men for answers.

In Nembe tradition, pythons are considered sacred creatures whose killing is strictly forbidden. Violators are said to face severe traditional sanctions, including the performance of elaborate funeral rites for the slain reptile. The use of python parts for any purpose is also considered taboo.

According to concerned residents, traditionalists reportedly traced the source of the spiritual disturbance to the alleged burial of python remains within the community—a revelation that has sparked fear and anxiety among locals.

“The identity of those involved in the sacrilege is still unknown, but the community is tense and awaiting cleansing rites to restore peace and spiritual balance,” a source told Vanguard.

It was further gathered that the culprits have been given six days to confess their involvement or face traditional consequences.