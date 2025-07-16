Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: EFCC to appeal Fayose’s acquittal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced plans to appeal the acquittal of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, following a court judgment that discharged him of all charges related to an alleged N6.9 billion money laundering case.

The decision comes after Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, delivered a ruling in favor of Fayose, discharging and acquitting him of the charges brought againsthim by the anti-graft agency.

Fayose was initially re-arraigned by the EFCC on July 2, 2019, on charges bordering on money laundering and stealing, involving funds totaling N6.9 billion.

In a statement issued shortly after the judgment via its official Facebook Page, the EFCC said it was already studying the court’s decision and has begun preparations to file an appeal.

“The Commission wishes to state that it is already studying the ruling and preparing for an appeal,” the EFCC said in its statement.

Reaffirming its commitment to due process, the agency emphasized that it remains committed to the rule of law and would take all necessary legal steps to challenge the acquittal.

“The EFCC reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law as it briefs its counsel to appeal the judgment,” the statement added.

Fayose, who served as Ekiti State governor from 2003 to 2007 and again from 2014 to 2018, had consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case. The Wednesday judgment marks a significant turn in a legal battle that has spanned over six years.