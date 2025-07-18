Alhaji Dickson drops electrifying new single “Yarobi” featuring Leksyd and iMuzic

Business mogul and iMuzic Records CEO, Alhaji Dickson, has returned to the music scene with an explosive new single titled “Yarobi”, featuring the melodious Leksyd and powerhouse label iMuzic.

The track is a vibrant fusion of afro vibes, street energy, and cultural pride—delivered with a contemporary Afrobeat and hip-hop flair. Rich in percussion and layered with a catchy hook and raw lyrical delivery, Yarobi captures the heartbeat of the streets while celebrating African heritage.

Known for his versatile ventures and bold artistic voice, Alhaji Dickson described the release as deeply personal. “I wanted Yarobi to reflect where I come from and where I’m going,” he said. “We’re not just making music, we’re telling stories, pushing culture, and showing that you can represent your roots and still sound global.”

Leksyd’s magnetic vocal presence adds depth and soul to the record, complementing iMuzic’s signature high-energy production. The collaboration offers a seamless blend of rhythm, message, and movement, resonating with both Afrobeat loyalists and contemporary music lovers.

Following the success of his previous single “Aborus” with Vector, Yarobi marks another significant milestone for Alhaji Dickson, cementing his place as both an artist and a cultural entrepreneur. The release also signals the creative evolution of iMuzic Records, a label known for its focus on quality, substance, and identity.

Beyond music, Alhaji Dickson continues to make waves in Nigeria’s business landscape through ventures such as iBasfat Autos, iFarm, iLiquor, iBasfat Club & Lounge, and iTravels and Tour—each reflecting his commitment to innovation, lifestyle, and cultural preservation.

Yarobi is now available on all major streaming platforms.