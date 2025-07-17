Akpabio hails Buhari as a principled leader at FEC tribute session

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has paid tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a principled leader who gave his all to Nigeria.

Akpabio spoke during a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) convened by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja to honour the former President, who died on Sunday in London after a brief illness.

“He [Buhari] gave everything he had to a country that asked everything of him,” Akpabio said during the session. “President Muhammadu Buhari was not perfect — no leader is — but he was a very principled man.”

The FEC tribute session brought together top government officials, ministers, and members of the National Assembly to reflect on Buhari’s legacy and years of service, both as a military Head of State and a democratically elected President.

President Tinubu, who ordered the special sitting, described Buhari’s death as a “national loss,” and extended condolences to the former President’s family, friends, and supporters across the country.

Former President Buhari, who ruled between 2015 and 2023, died on Sunday, July 13, in London after a prolonged but undisclosed illness.

His remains were laid to rest on Tuesday according to the Islamic rites in his Daura home town, Katsina state.

President Tinubu arrived in the Council Chambers at approximately 5:27 p.m., where the majority of the cabinet members were already seated.

After the national anthem, President Tinubu, in his remarks, stated that the late President’s patriotism was more evident in his actions than in his words.

Tinubu said: “He was respectful without pretence to his peers. He was kind to those who served under him. Even in death, he maintained the serenity that defined him in life.

“His patriotism was lived more in action than in words. The authority in office never changed him in face of crisis, he remained resolute. He was in every sense of the word a good man, an honorable man and a decent man.”

