Akpabio, Abbas, CJN Kekere-Ekun to attend special FEC session

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

An expanded Special Session of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, in honour of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has been approved by President Bola Tinubu to take place Thursday.

The event, taking place at 5:00 pm at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, is part of the Special Mourning Activities approved by President Bola Tinubu.

A statement on Wednesday night by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said, ”The Expanded FEC Meeting will be attended by the leadership of the National Assembly – the Senate and the House of Representatives, the Judiciary, and representatives of the family of the late former President.”

“The Special FEC Meeting will be held after the Third Day prayer for the late former President at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, with the Vice President, His Excellency Kashim Shetima, leading a delegation of the Federal Government, comprising Cabinet Ministers, for the prayers, “Idris explained in the statement through his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim.

The statement added that “on Friday, July 18, a Special Prayer Session will be held in honour of the late former President at the National Mosque, Abuja, while on Sunday, July 20, a Special Church Service will be conducted.”