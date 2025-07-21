Aka Ikenga eulogize Chris Asoluka, bids him farewell

The Igbo Think Tank, AKA IKENGA, has again celebrated its defining past President, Dr Chris Asoluka whose final interment processes is set to begin in Owerr tomorrow, Wednesday July 23 2025, in what will be a fitting goodbye to a life of detailed impacts and solid intellectual resonance.

In a stirring tribute released by Group’s Director of Communications, Collins Steve Ugwu, the President of Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Chike Madueke, declared that Dr Asoluka’s eternal ascension was a reality still unreal, because his life is so present in so many things and so many people.

He said, “People like Chris don’t just depart and disappear, not in the least in Aka Ikenga, where through grit and vision, he was a ladder for history, stamina and revelation. The life and times of Dr Chris Asoluka, Okwuroha Ndigbo, was a serial compact of brilliance and a seminal compass for transformation through leadership, trust and integrity.

Proudly with Aka Ikenga running in his veins, He illuminated his every space planting seeds that became trees, and tending grasses that became oaks in a restless seven decades of industry, capacity and captivation.”

The President further remarked, that Dr Asoluka as a disruptive mate and friend from University of Ibadan till date, deserved celebration than mourning, because he unlocked destinies in his public services, fulfilled expectations in family, and sprayed compassion to every community he belonged. Indeed our thanksgiving to his Maker that gave him to us, is loud in gratitude for the amazing pearls he nurtured as children, now in the care of his strongest love, Nneka Chris Asoluka. Yes we lost Chris, but we got ample Chris in Somachi, Jamachi, and Lemachi who as replicas of their dad are already inspiring bar breakers.

AKA IKENGA therefore wish the soul of Chris Asoluka happy repose, and to his family, fortitude, grace and strength.