Aisha Buhari, family quit Daura for Kaduna home

Aisha Buhari

Immediate past First Lady and wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, and members of her family have relocated from Daura in Katsina State to the former president’s residence in Kaduna State.

The new residence, located at Ungwan Rimi GRA in Kaduna, was where the former president lived before leaving Nigeria for medical treatment in London during his presidency.

It was gathered that Aisha Buhari and her family members arrived in Kaduna on Sunday through the Nigerian Air Force Base.

They were reportedly received by a delegation led by the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, and the Majority Leader of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Munira Tanimu.

Former President Buhari, it will be recalled, moved to his Kaduna home in February 2025 after spending nearly two years in Daura, Katsina State, following his exit from office in May 2023.

He was accompanied during that relocation by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, and other top government officials.

The move by Aisha Buhari and her family signals the end of their quiet stay in Daura, where they had lived a low-profile life since leaving the Presidential Villa.