AGSOBA celebrates 117th Founder’s Day

By Ebele Orakpo

Amidst integrity crises in Nigeria, Abeokuta Grammar School Old Boys Association (AGSOBA), during its 117th Founder’s Day Anniversary, FDA, will focus their discussion and advocacy on raising disciplined minds in Nigeria.

According to a release signed by Dr. Tosin Adesile, AGSOBA’s Global Publicity Secretary/Chairman, Programme and Publicity Committee for the 117th FDA and made available to Vanguard, the seven-day event with the theme: Raising Disciplined Minds: Youth Leadership and Integrity in a changing Nigeria, began with a press parley yesterday, heralding the activities of the alumni and achievements of the AGSOBA leadership in the last four years.

“This will be followed by visit to the elderly and palaces. The anniversary lecture will hold on Wednesday, July 16 with the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, Professor Femi Peters delivering a lecture on the theme after which the alumni will commission a couple of projects, recognise outstanding Old boys, induct the latest set of graduating students and hold her annual general meeting to elect new leaders to steer the ship of AGSOBA Global.”

Other activities lined up for the event which began yesterday in Abeokuta and will end on Sunday, July 20, 2025include a valedictory service and call to AGSOBA, staff appreciation dinner, anniversary lecture, social variety night cum Agsobaliganza and the AGM where new executives will be elected and award and dinner night.

The celebration will be rounded off with special Jumaat and Thanksgiving services.

Speaking on the programme of events, AGSOBA President-General, (Chief) Sunday Oduntan, Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED, was full of thanksgiving for quality leadership in the last two tenures and expressed confidence at the pride of place of Abeokuta Grammar School amongst the comity of legacy schools in the country. Oduntan said the alumni’s effort at ensuring that AGS remained the pride of all by continually contributing her resources to the growth and development of the school is non-negotiable.

“Our school has continued to maintain the lead in academics as well as in various extra-curricular endeavours. Our Old boys are doing very well and they are scattered both at home and abroad, making us proud over the last 117 years. The school has also been able to deliver matchless excellence in academics, sports and even arts.”

He appreciated all old boys, home and abroad, for their unflinching support in building the school. “From North America to the UK and Ireland; from Lagos to Abeokuta, to Ibadan and Abuja, we have gotten a strong alumni base that has continually given their finances to keep the school on the path of academic excellence.”

Abeokuta Grammar School was established in 1908 in Abeokuta and has produced a long list of distinguished old students doing well in their various endeavours.