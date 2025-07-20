Agro hubs spark new hope in Plateau’s rural communities

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

For Plateau locals long used to neglect, the sudden sound of diggings, carving new beginnings into the earth was nothing short of historic. Something was finally shifting, hope had arrived, not in speeches or slogans, but in the vision to reposition the local economy, as they rolled out the drums to celebrate.

It was the official flag-off of the construction of ultra-modern agro-logistics hubs in Plateau State. Governor Caleb Mutfwang, declared the moment “a turning point for rural Plateau.”

He told the gathered crowd of farmers, market women, youth leaders, traditional rulers, and others, “We are here today not just to start a project, but to break barriers that have kept our rural communities from thriving. This agro-logistics hub will change the way our farmers live and work, starting now.”

The last Thursday ceremony marked the beginning of what many believe will be a new chapter in Plateau’s agricultural journey. Located in Mangu and Shendam, with another to follow in Jingir, Bassa local government area, the hubs are set to become central facilities where farm produce can be processed, stored, packaged, and transported efficiently, bringing markets closer to the farm and profits closer to the people.

Though the buildings have yet to rise from the ground, their foundations are already stirring fresh hopes. Joseph Benshak, a 56-year-old farmer in Mangu, stood quietly among the crowd, watching the ground being dug, and remarked, “This is a dream come true. When this is completed, life will be a bit better.”

At the heart of the project is the Plateau State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), driven by a mission to connect remote farmers to competitive markets.

The State Project Coordinator, Engr. Daniel Temtsen, praised the Governor’s release of a N2 billion counterpart fund, describing it as “a bold and timely act that unlocked everything we’re starting to see today. This isn’t just a groundbreaking; it’s the first heartbeat of something transformative. We are beginning work on over 331 kilometers of rural roads as well. The roads and hubs will work hand in hand to build a new rural economy.”

In Shendam, the Local Government Chairman, Nicholas Nshe could barely contain his excitement, and exclaimed, “This project means everything to us. It’s the beginning of a journey we thought we’d never see in our generation,” announcing further plans by the local council to raise visibility and attract investment into Southern Plateau.

Meanwhile, contractors from Mesoto Group handling the projects, led by Managing Director, Mmesoma Dickson, stated, “What we’re building here is not just a market space, it’s a full ecosystem for agro-commerce. It will serve farmers, traders, aggregators, and transporters across the value chain. And though it’s just starting, the vision is already taking root.”

Dickson noted that consultations with local youth groups and cooperatives have been encouraging, and the company is working to mobilize resources for swift progress, and noted, “We know the weight of this project. We know the expectations. We are committed to delivering, with quality.”

Governor Mutfwang, is not resting. Even as he inspected the clearing work in Mangu, he was already thinking ahead, saying, “Development must be holistic. Roads, markets, and healthcare, must all go together.”

Though the agro hubs are only in their early stages, they have ignited hope as villagers envisage jobs, trade, and a future defined by opportunity.

The structures may not yet stand, but the spirit has. From the dust of neglected farmlands, something new is rising. And in the hearts of the people, the harvest has already begun, and as Governor Mutfwang affirmed, the focus is to empower the rural farmer by eliminating barriers between the farm and the marketplace.