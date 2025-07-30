Again, troops neutralise Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

FILE IMAGE

…Thwart attempt to lay mines on Marte-Dikwa Bridge

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK) under the leadership of the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar has again killed scores of members of Boko Haram who have been terrorizing some parts of Konduga, Bama and Gwoza Local Government Areas in Borno State.

This is coming at a time when frontline troops successfully thwarted an attempt by terrorists to lay mines, also known as Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on a major bridge linking Marte and Dikwa Local Government Areas in the state.

Recall last week that same troops killed a notorious and top Boko Haram Commander, Ibn Khalid and 17 other terrorists in a successful operation in some remote communities of Bitta, Gwoza local government area.

It also recovered several arms, ammunition and other logistics belonging to the neutralized terrorists.

In a press statement signed by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters North East OPHK in Maiduguri on Wednesday, Captain Reuben Kovangiya said: “In line with the directives from the military high command, the troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), supported by the Air Component OPHK have sustained series of offensive operations.

“These includes ambushes and fighting patrols in the North East, leading to the neutralization of 9 terrorists, recovery of AK-47 Rifles and PKT Machine guns in Konduga, Bama and Gwoza Local Government general areas.

“Troops also thwarted terrorists’ attempt to lay mines on a bridge along road Marte – Dikwa, recovering 2 heavy Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and IED equipment from the terrorists, following a firefight.

“The sustained operations highlight OPHK’s determination to deny the insurgents freedom of action,” Kovangiya stated.

He therefore enjoined members of the public to continue give their maximum support to the military, especially troops of OPHK and other security agencies by providing information on any suspicious movement or activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.