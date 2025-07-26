Afrocentric Vibe returns with big names and brands

By Benjamin Njoku

The third edition of the Afrocentric vibe is scheduled to take place this evening, at Sinatra Place in Ikeja. For this unique and highly attended event’s third edition, brands such as Chelsea London Dry Gin, LOGS wine, Coca-Cola, and Guinness Nigeria have partnered with the organizers.

The show will be headlined by Samad, Dezign OVO, and Nimsy, while Dread, Josh, and Slimm will return as the hype men. Five disc jockeys, including DJ Presh, DJ Omoh, DJ Elsie, DJ Bigsmallz, and DJ Texas, will entertain attendees with music. The event, held monthly, builds on the success of the first two editions, which featured Klever J, DJ YK, and Barry Jhay as headliners.

Organizers have further spiced up the event, which is held once every month and kicks off at 6pm, with various activities including special dancers, rap context, fire dancers, dancing bunnies, face painting, strippers and table games.

Sinatra Place’s management is behind the third edition, aiming to make each event stronger. “Afrocentric is our project at Sinatra’s place, and the reception has been very encouraging. We’ve created a safe environment for pure entertainment,” a statement from management reads.

Known for hosting music and entertainment lovers, Sinatra Place has welcomed stars like K1, Pasuma, Adewale Ayuba, Sir Shina Peters and Bella Shmurda in the past.