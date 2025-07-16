Africa’s upstream sector eyes $54bn growth by 2030

…as Key Players Lead Investment Drive

Africa’s upstream oil and gas industry is on the brink of major expansion, with capital expenditure expected to reach $54 billion by 2030. This surge will be fueled by increased frontier drilling, the development of untapped resources in proven petroleum basins, and the rising global demand for sustainable fuels. Licensing rounds across the continent are also expected to attract fresh investments. However, key challenges such as financing limitations and the need to maximize production at mature fields remain critical issues for stakeholders.

To address these concerns, the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025—scheduled for September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town—will feature high-level presentations and panel discussions aimed at shaping the future of Africa’s upstream sector. A key panel, Frontier Plays Within Africa’s Mature Basins, will explore strategies for unlocking new reserves in aging assets. The session will include insights from Katrina Fisher, Managing Director at ExxonMobil Angola; Layi Fatona, Chairman of Renaissance Africa Energy Company; and Osayande Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies. As Africa faces rising energy demand, this discussion will highlight the importance of extending the life of existing fields through repurposing and innovation.

Ahead of the panel, Dan Pratt, Head of Upstream Solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights, will deliver a presentation titled What’s Next for African Upstream in 2026. His talk will unpack emerging trends, persistent challenges, and new opportunities across the continent’s upstream landscape. Additionally, Tony Attah, CEO of Renaissance Africa Energy Company, will participate in a fireside chat, offering a closer look at the company’s upcoming projects and strategic direction.

Major players are already making significant moves. In Angola, ExxonMobil is ramping up activity at mature fields under the country’s Incremental Production Initiative. The company recently signed a production sharing contract extension for Block 17, ensuring continued use of existing infrastructure to maximize output. This follows a 2024 discovery at the Likember-01 research well, reinforcing Angola’s potential for sustained production growth from legacy assets.

Meanwhile, Renaissance Africa Energy Company, a consortium of independent oil and gas firms, is investing $15 billion in 32 upstream projects over five years, with a strong presence in Nigeria’s Niger Delta. This builds on its landmark $1.3 billion acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria. Similarly, Heirs Energies, operator of OML 17, has doubled production from 25,000 to 50,000 barrels per day since acquiring the asset from Shell in 2021. The company is now targeting expansion into the Republic of Congo, seeking to replicate its Nigerian success.

AEW 2025 will offer deep insight into how these investments are reshaping Africa’s upstream sector. From drilling campaigns to financing models and exploration opportunities, the conference promises a comprehensive overview of what lies ahead for African energy.