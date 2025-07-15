Afenifere mourns Olubadan, Awujale

By Chris Onuoha

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of two revered monarchs, His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, who passed on 7th July 2025 at the age of 90, and His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who joined his ancestors on July 13, 2025, at the age of 91.

In a press statement by Afenifere, signed by the leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and Prince Justice Faloye, the National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere, it stated that Oba Olakulehin whose brief reign left an impressive mark on Yorubaland, was a distinguished statesman who was devoted in promoting peace in Yorubaland.

In the same vein, Oba Adetona, known as the longest reigning monarch since 1960, was an epitome of unparalleled wisdom, courage and integrity.

“Oba Olakulehin, a distinguished statesman and former military officer, left an indelible mark on Ibadanland and the Yoruba nation. Though his reign as Olubadan was brief, his dedication to unity, cultural preservation, and socio-economic development was profound. His exemplary leadership bridged tradition and modernity, promoting peace and progress in Ibadanland. His contributions to national development, rooted in his military service and royal stewardship, underscored his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and advancement.

“Similarly, Oba Adetona, one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning monarchs, ascended the throne in 1960 and led Ijebuland for over six decades with unparalleled wisdom, courage, and integrity. His reign was marked by significant contributions to nation-building, including the establishment of the Oba Sikiru Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance at Olabisi Onabanjo University and the Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona School of Governance Studies, which advanced the discourse on good governance. His fearless advocacy for justice and democratic principles, alongside initiatives like the Ijebu Development Board on Poverty and Education, fostered unity, educational advancement, and economic growth in Ijebuland and beyond. Oba Adetona’s intellectual contributions and commitment to Nigeria’s progress cemented his legacy as a national conscience and a beacon of principled leadership.

“Afenifere extends heartfelt condolences to the royal families, the people of Ijebuland and Ibadanland, the governments of Ogun and Oyo States. We celebrate the extraordinary lives of these iconic monarchs, whose legacies of service, wisdom, and good governance will continue to inspire generations. May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may their families and communities find strength in their enduring contributions to our fatherland,” the statement read in parts.