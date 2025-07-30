Adodo embarks on grassroots engagement in FCT, pledges inclusive Dev

The newly appointed Board Member of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Comrade Solomon Adodo, has commenced consultations with stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to promote inclusive and sustainable development.

Adodo began the series of engagements with a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Ona of Abaji and Chairman, FCT Council of Chiefs. He sought the royal blessing of the revered monarch, acknowledging the important role of traditional institutions in community stability and progress.

During his address, Adodo emphasized that his visit was focused on advancing grassroots development and ensuring that the FCT is adequately integrated into regional planning efforts.

He stated: “Development knows no ethnicity or religion. It should be impartial and impactful—reflected in improved infrastructure, healthcare, education, markets, and overall quality of life.”

He also highlighted the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to equitable development across underserved communities, noting that the creation of the NCDC is a strategic move aimed at addressing developmental gaps in the North Central region.

In his response, the Ona of Abaji expressed appreciation for the visit and welcomed the federal government’s initiative to establish the NCDC. He described Adodo’s appointment as timely and pledged the support of the FCT traditional council in efforts to accelerate development in the region.

“As custodians of the people and our cultural heritage, we value inclusive dialogue and collaboration. Initiatives like this provide an opportunity to align government action with the needs of the people,” the monarch stated.

Following the palace visit, Adodo toured parts of Abaji town, meeting with local traders, youth leaders, women’s groups, and residents to hear their concerns and understand local challenges and opportunities.

The visit also featured a media interaction where Adodo called for stronger collaboration between federal agencies and traditional institutions to achieve people-centered development outcomes.