Adeleke’s defection to APC ‘ll boost party chances in Osun – Youth group

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A group within the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC Youth Liberation Movement, has disclosed that the defection of Governor Ademola Adeleke would boost the chances of the party winning the election in a landslide.

The group, which is under the Directorate of Youth organisations in the party, further stated that having Governor Adeleke within the APC is a major gain for the progressive party and a strategic move ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued by the State Coordinator of the group, Comrade Ajasa Oluwaseun, he said Governor Adeleke’s political strength and influence cannot be dismissed, considering his impressive electoral history and growing popularity across the state.

According to him, if we take a moment to reflect on Senator Ademola Adeleke’s political journey. In the 2017 Osun West Senatorial bye-election, he defeated the APC candidate in nine out of ten local governments, despite our party being in control both at the state and federal levels. In the keenly contested 2018 gubernatorial election, he gave our candidate, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, a serious run for his money. By 2022, he returned stronger and eventually unseated the incumbent Governor Oyetola to become the sitting Governor of Osun State.

“Given his strong political credentials and the achievements recorded so far under his administration, any move by Governor Adeleke to join the APC should be seen as a welcomed development. It is well within his constitutional right to associate with any political party of his choice, and we as a youth group believe his defection would be a great asset to the APC ahead of 2027,” Ajasa added.

The group also took a swipe at the former Deputy Governor of Osun State and ex-National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, for his derogatory remarks referring to Governor Adeleke as an “orphan.”

The group described the comment as unfortunate, unstatesmanlike, and unbecoming of a leader who should be working towards building unity within the progressive camp.

“At a time when all hands should be on deck to reposition the APC for future electoral victories, Senator Omisore’s choice of words is not only distasteful but also divisive. Leaders must rise above petty politics and focus on strengthening the party,” the statement read.