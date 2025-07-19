Adeleke rumoured defection sparks fresh concern within APC, PDP

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

As two Osun senators dump PDP for APC

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The defection of two senators elected under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Osun State to the All Progressives Congress, APC, has sparked fresh concern over the imminent defection of the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Senators Francis Fadahunsi and Olubiyi Fadeyi from Osun East and Central Senatorial Districts resigned from the PDP in their separate letters dated June 21, citing irreconcilable differences within the party as their reasons.

As the news of their defection broke out in the state over the weekend, it raised fresh concern among supporters of both the PDP and the APC, especially loyal to some governorship aspirants in the APC.

The situation has also rendered governance in the state dormant, as government activities over the last few weeks have stalled.

Meanwhile, supporters of some governorship aspirants in the state have been raising objections against the incumbent governor from joining the party, believing that his joining the party would stop their favourite aspirants from picking the party’s ticket.

Former Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has knocked the Governor for attempting to join the party through the back door while also acknowledging that no one can stop him from joining once he decides to be part of the Progressives.

The ex-national scribe of the party said, “The governor should talk to party leaders in the state rather than going to some governor colleagues to smuggle him into the APC. If the state chairman is not aware of his coming, the national chairman is not aware, then we party members are not sure he is coming to join us”.

Meanwhile, Oladele Oyelude, Coordinator Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors, said Governor Adeleke is a big addition, if he decides to join the party and would be a plus for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

“It would be wrong for leaders of the party, especially appointees of the President, to be seen to be trying to antagonise Governor Adeleke’s effort to join the APC. For now, he is still popular among the people, and that is a big plus for the President and the party. I think we should let him move into the party, and then we can negotiate other interests”, he said.

Meanwhile, supporters of both the APC and PDP have been engaged in a social media war as the PDP supporters reacted to the governor’s decision to join the APC, teased the party members that the governor is coming to take over, and APC members described the said defection move as an effort in vain.