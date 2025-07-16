Amid the speculation surrounding Governor Ademola Adeleke’s political future, former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has described the governor as a political orphan.

According to Omisore, Governor Adeleke, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is reportedly considering joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 67-year-old politician said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

When asked if the speculation about Adeleke’s move to the APC is good news to him, he said he is not aware of that.

“I’m not aware, but the point is that when you want to come to a party, there must be a willing section of the party members, you must come to the home because politics is very local. What are they bringing to the party? In the 2022 election, APC garnered 375,000 votes, PDP had 403,000 votes, and the difference between them was 3.97 per cent. This 3.97 percent includes those that worked against the party like former governor, Aregbesola and other leaders of PDP who have all moved to APC now.

“For the past three years, he has been governing that state, with no single decampee of APC to PDP. Meanwhile, one over seventh of PDP members have moved to APC, which you know, of course, Alhaji Isa Oyedokun, Dayo Babayemi, Hon. Wole Oke and others are still coming.

“As a governor, you are popular enough to take another party. The governor of Abia has now left the APC for a new party. Why do you want to force yourself on the party? Why is the governor (Adeleke) begging to enter the party? He is struggling, begging and fighting (to join APC).

Speaking on the opposition coalition, Omisore described opposition politicians as hawks, saying he is not worried about them.

“I am not worried at all, because there are hawks among them. All of them have the same goals.

“You can see that after that meeting, Obi said he wants to be president, Atiku and Amaechi, then Aminu Tambuwal said the same thing. Politics is not mathematics; it’s reality,” he said.

Vanguard News