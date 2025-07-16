Adeleke can’t defect to Osun APC by befriending Dapo Abiodun – Omisore

Omisore

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has stated that Governor Ademola Adeleke cannot join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun by leveraging his relationship with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking on Politics Today, a programme aired on Channels Television on Wednesday, Omisore stressed that Adeleke must engage with the local structure of the party if he intends to defect, rather than seeking influence from outside the state.

“APC is not divided in Osun State. I’m not saying Adeleke cannot join the party. He has the constitutional right to associate with any party, but it is not by going to look for friendship in Ogun or Abuja to join the Osun APC. You cannot be meeting Governor Dapo Abiodun to anchor you into our party,” he said.

Omisore added that politics is fundamentally local, and anyone wishing to join the APC must begin at the grassroots level.

“Politics is very local, and you have to know the tenets and local structure of a party that you are joining. If he must join us, he has to start from the grassroots,” he said.

He further suggested that Adeleke’s interest in the APC might stem from fears over securing a second term, but insisted that entry into the party must follow proper internal procedures.

Adeleke has since denied planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC after the former lost Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State to the ruling party.