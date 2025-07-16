Adedokun Oyewole emerges as OCYF President

By Solomon Nwoke

Ogbomoso Community Youth Forum (OCYF) has elected new executive members that will pilot the affairs of the organization to an enviable heights.

The new executives were elected during the OCYF Congress held on July 13, 2025 whereby the congress dissolved all nominated executives and have nominated Mr. Ajeigbe Timothy as the Electoral Chairman to conduct fresh elections for the new exco members.

This was contained in a Communique signed by Chairman of the Congress, Mr. Ajeigbe Timothy on July 13th, 2025 and made available to newsmen stating that disciplinary actions were also taken against three former principal officers.

At the end of the elections, Dr. Adedokun Taiwo Oyewole emerged as President while the duo of Mr. Olawuyi Victor and Mrs. Yemi Adeyemo emerged as the first and second Vice-Presidents respectively. Dr. Adeniji Idowu Oluwaseyi was elected as Secretary, and will be assisted by Mr. Adedeji Abiodun.

Others elected were Mr. Alao Olasunkanmi (Treasurer), Mr. Adeshina Femi (Financial Secretary), Mr. Agboola Ayobami (PRO), Mr. Ajuwon Olalekan (Auditor), Mrs. Funmilade Adeyemi (Welfare 1), Mr. Opeyemi Nathaniel (Welfare II), and Mr. Olajide Orukotan (Protocol officer).

In another development, the congress has passed a vote of no confidence on three former principal officers for various offences ranging from lack of accountability, dictatorial rule, among others. Consequently, they have been suspended indefinitely.

The affected officers were former. President of the organization, Rev. Peter Olaleye; second vice president, Mrs. Olufunke Ajagbe and the PRO, Mr. Adebayo Adeniran.

In the communique, the former president, Rev. Olaleye was given 72 working hours to handover all properties in his custody to the office of the Area Commander, Owode Ogbomoso warning that, failure to do so will attract the wrath of the law. The public are also warned to desist from transacting business with him in behalf of the organization.

Rev. Olaleye was accused of collecting two motorcycles from ODDA and a philanthropist in Ibadan to beef up security system in Ogbomoso in 2021 and 2022 respectively, wrote his name on the receipts so as to turn it to his personal use, and then kept them in custody without any notification to any members nor handed over to the OCYF till now.

Similarly, he was accused of collecting money from notable and prominent personalities in the community on behalf of the organization without reporting to the congress members to appreciate them, while he also wrote petition letters against members to police headquarters in Ibadan, lying that it was Soun of Ogbomoso that gave him directives to write the petition.

On the part of Mrs. Ajagbe, she was accused of collecting the sum of N50,000 as the required money to be paid by new members which was tantamount to the agreed amount to be paid by new members of OCYF as a body, and besides using her personal account instead of the organization account.

In the same vein, allegations against the former. PRO, Mr. Adeniran Adebajo was as a result of collecting N10,000 from members for Orunmogege Football Competition vests production without delivery or refund the money for the past seven months. He was also accused of lack of accountability and transparency.

Meanwhile, the congress urged the new executives to ensure transparency, accountability and inclusivity in their leadership as well as to learn from the mistakes of the past administration.