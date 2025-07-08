ADC’s woes self-inflicted – APC defends Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed claims by the opposition African Democratic Congress ADC that President Bola Tinubu was coercing opposition elements into doing its bidding.

APC spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement on Tuesday said the ADC had wildly alleged an imaginary plot by President Tinubu’s administration to undermine and destabilise the party.

“Citing ‘credible intelligence’, the party claimed that state chairmen in the North East and North West zones of the country were summoned to a ‘secret meeting with officials of the federal government’, in a plot to intimidate and coerce the opposition coalition.

“Beyond the rash of poorly imagined accusations, the statement did not offer substantiation of any kind. It’s vague reference to ‘officials of federal government’ only belies the mischievous intent of its makers to whip up sentiments, manipulate public opinion, and distract Nigerians from the patent hopelessness of their political phishing expedition.

“Otherwise, why is it so impossible for ADC to provide Nigerians the details of the alleged ‘secret meeting’ at which its senior party officers were ‘coerced and intimidated’. Rather, the party cites nonsensical ‘credible intelligence’ as basis for its devious allegations.

“Clearly, there was no such meeting, and certainly, no one could have been coerced or intimidated at a meeting that never was. This could have happened only in the warped imagination of masters of deception and marauding invaders of the ADC.

“While the opposition wallows in self-inflicted confusion, the Tinubu-administration and our great Party remain undistracted and will continue to build a virile and vibrant country for this and future generations of Nigerians.

“There is no reason for Mr. President or APC to expend valuable time and energy trying to sow confusion within ADC that is already mortally wounded by confusion delivered by its invaders. The ADC needs no help from our great Party to unravel as it must from its own internal dissonance, contradictions and discord of self-serving and vainglorious personalities that executed a gestapo-like takeover of the party to the chagrin of bonafide leaders and members of the party”, APC added.