ADC woos Gov. Lawal to join party

Gov. Dauda Lawal

Kabiru Garba, Chairman, African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Zamfara, has extended an invitation to Gov. Dauda Lawal to join the party.

Addressing a press conference in Gusau on Friday, Garba said no fewer than 100 political actors from different political parties in the state had so far joined the ADC.

He said: “We want to extend a formal invitation to Gov. Dauda Lawal to join the party to bring more development to the state.

“Doors are widely open to receive all defectors irrespective of their positions. We want to assure every one of our readiness to give both new and old members equal treatment for effective democratic process.”

Garba attributed the resolution of some political figures in the state to join the party to the sterling leadership qualities demonstrated by ADC leaders through justice, fairness and equal opportunity to all members.

“We have received over 100 political actors from various political parties, and we are giving them orientation on the party doctrine to enable them know how to go about their political activities within the party constitution.

“All intended defectors should come through their ward leadership before reaching local government, then state up to federal level.

“We believe in recognising grassroots politics because that’s the best way to reflect the mandate of the electorate,” he said. (NAN)