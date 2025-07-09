ADC will evict Alia from Government House in 2027 – Tsegba

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

The Benue Pro tem Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Terngu Tsegba, says that the party will evict Gov. Hyacinth Alia from the Government House in the 2027 general elections.

Tsegba stated this on Wednesday during the unveiling of the coalition in Makurdi that they would be honest in all their dealings with members.

The former House of Representatives member who represented the Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency three times said that they would ensure that Alia does not return.

He said if elected, the ADC administration would grant full local government autonomy and disband the joint account.

The pro tem said they would also scrap the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Benue.

According to Tsegba, they would observe the rules and regulations of the party and nurture it to victory.

“The ADC will rule this state with the fear of God; we will adhere to the constitution. We will provide good governance and ensure your security.

“We will work to ensure that all our internally displaced people can return to their ancestral homes. We will grant local government autonomy, not just on paper.

“Our ADC government will ensure that all local governments receive their subventions directly into their accounts.

“For all our youth, especially those of you without jobs, ADC is your solution. Our government will not be sectional. We will ensure equitable distribution of offices.

“ADC will treat everyone as a stakeholder in this state, whether you are rich or poor, young or old, or from any tribe; we will treat everyone equally,” he said.

Tsegba further announced that all members of the coalition have already resigned their membership of their previous parties in the state and would now register with the ADC.

He further called on all members of other political parties in the state to join the party so as to deliver good governance when elected.

Sen. Oker Jev, who spoke for the Benue Central Senatorial District, expressed confidence in the party’s leadership to reclaim power in the state.

Jev said that party ADC was blessed with experienced and competent leaders to lead the state out of the doldrums.

Mr Chile Igbawua, who spoke for Benue North, assured the people that they would not be disappointed for supporting the ADC