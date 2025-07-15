ADC will drastically reduce fuel price – Spokesperson

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Interim National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has urged the electorate to rally around the party to win the 2027 general elections, assuring that prices of petroleum products would be drastically reduced and hunger would be banished from the country.

Abdullahi, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, said this in an interview with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday when he visited his ancestral home of Anifowoshe compound, Ubadanwaki ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State to brief them of his new assignment and for prayers and support.

He said, “The most important thing is that our job is half done with current hunger in the land, the major task we have is how to convince Nigerians that we are the alternative.

“What is clear is that Nigerians don’t want APC anymore. Any Nigerian who is suffering today knows that they don’t want APC anymore. It’s our duty to convince Nigerians that we represent the alternative.

“So a person that is hungry knows he doesn’t want to continue to be hungry. A person that can’t afford to pay hospital bills knows that he doesn’t want to continue. So we don’t have any problems convincing Nigerians that they are suffering.

“We only have a challenge convincing Nigerians that we are different and that we are going to represent the alternative.”

On the emergence of ADC, he said, “Why we created ADC was that this current administration, with how people are suffering as a result of their catastrophic policies and how they increased fuel price, vulcaniser that needs fuel for his tire pumping machine, he knows how much effect it is having on him now.

“Parents sending their children to school know how much they give their children to school to eat. 5,000 naira now is not up to the 500 naira before APC came on board. And they caused everything.

“With current hunger in the land they know that Nigerians don’t want them again. What did they do? They saw that the opposition parties that can stand against them in 2027, they scattered those parties so that they won’t be able to stand against them.

“Nigerians are no more interested in them anymore, and want to vote another party. So the way they scattered other parties, PDP, SDP, ANPP, LP, they ruptured them all.

“This step they took was what made dignified politicians come together to create ADC.”

Abdullahi added, “We mustn’t let those people that has turned the country into chaos continue to ruin Nigeria, that was why we went to ADC.”

On what Nigerians should expect from ADC, he said, “What we can do to earn the people’s trust is that we will first eradicate hunger from the nation. I had tasted hunger before, so I know what it feels like to be starved. That being said, this party will first eradicate hunger in the nation.

“Secondly, the fuel price will be drastically reduced. Because with the fuel price now, one cannot make profit in business. Thirdly, we will tackle insecurity in the nation.

“Kwara State was one of the most security tight and peaceful states back then. But now, Patigi, Ifelodun, Babanla are now full of kidnappers and bandits. I have a farm in that area. It’s not safe for me to go there right now because of bandits.

“So all these are what are of utmost priority to us to tackle. In this party, we have politicians from PDP, SDP, NNPP, LP. By God’s grace, we are so focused on returning peace and comfortability to Nigeria,” he said.