ADC unveiled in Benue, woo Gov Alia

Gov Alia

…it’s a gathering of nomadic politicians – PDP

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Protem State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Benue State, Chief Terngu Tsegba, has said Governor Hyacinth Alia is welcome to join the party if he so desires.

Speaking to newsmen Wednesday in Makurdi shortly after the unveiling of the party and his emergence as the Protem State Chairman, Chief Tsegba stated that members of other political parties were already collapsing their structures into the ADC and more were being expected.

He said: “Members of other parties are collapsing into the ADC, and anybody from any party that wants to join the ADC is welcome,e including the Governor of Benue state. If he wants to join the ADC, he is welcome provided he satisfies the requirements of the party.”

The former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Speaker Pro tempore of the House of Representatives explained that they had already resigned their membership of the PDP and were in the ADC to change the fortunes of the people of the state and Nigerians at large.

While expressing optimism that the ADC would take Benue State, Chief Tsegba said an ADC-led government in the state would frontally address the issues of insecurity in the state.

“For us in Benue state, if there is security,y the farmers can go to their farms, small businesses will thrive, and of course, everything will go as planned. So the first issue we are going to confront as a party and as a government is to arrest the insecurity in the state, return our people to their ancestral homes and then grant autonomy to local governments.

“If the Local Government are receiving their allocation directly from the Federal Government I believe most of the things the state cannot do at the local government level, the Local governments would be able to handle them.

“And to do that we will scrap the Bureau for Local Governments and return the allocation to the local governments.”

Unveiling the party earlier, former Governor of the State, Senator Gabriel Suswam stated that the coalition was born out of necessity, as the PDP, APC, Labour Party, LP, and other parties had been plagued by perpetual internal crises prompting the coming together of like minds in the ADC.

Meanwhile the PDP has described its members who joined the ADC as nomadic politicians seeking to destabilise the PDP for personal gains.

The party in a communique at the end of its Benue North West Senatorial District or Zone ‘B’ Stakeholders meeting held in Makurdi cautioned its members against joining any coalition.

Part of the communique read: “On the excitement over the new political platform, the PDP leaders describe former members of the party who have joined the coalition as an assemblage of nomadic politicians who are only seeking to destabilize the party for their personal and political gains.

“They are aggrieved because they were out manoeuvred when they attempted to seize the structures of the PDP for merchandise. They have no capacity to rescue anyone from anywhere. It is a truism that the PDP remains the only party committed to protecting our heritage, land, and people.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP in Zone B remains one and indivisible and rooted in the ideals of our founding fathers. We have no dealing with any coalition or the purported new political party in the name of ADC.

“We are not in any coalition with any political party or parties. We therefore encourage our members to disregard any speculations of any coalition at any level. Those championing the coalition are the disgruntled and self-serving elements amongst us who have long enjoyed the support of PDP but now seek to undermine the party’s unity and progress.”