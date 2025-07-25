ADC lacks credibility – APC

The APC in Lagos State says no amount of political gimmickry, especially by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), can derail the ruling party’s focus and direction.

In a statement, the party’s spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, described the ADC—adopted by some opposition figures for 2027—as a stillborn political experiment.

He said the coalition lacked structure, credibility, or any meaningful grassroots support, branding it a political contraption without substance or legitimacy.

Oladejo described the ADC’s supposed repositioning as recycled rhetoric from political journeymen lacking vision, ideology, or real electoral significance.

He said the Lagos APC noted recent remarks and posturing by the ADC and its coalition of political pretenders desperate for relevance in Nigeria’s democratic space.

According to him, the ADC has consistently failed to establish its role in Nigeria’s political development and remains directionless.

He said the party had become a refuge for disgruntled politicians who prefer shortcuts over genuine public engagement and service.

Oladejo said their attempt to pose as an alternative platform is a clear and desperate move without public appeal or credibility.

He noted that at a time when Nigeria is undergoing difficult but essential reforms, patriots should rise above noise and contribute meaningfully.

“Instead, the ADC offers a confused chorus of envy-driven criticism, lacking both direction and relevance,” he stated.

He said the APC in Lagos, a beacon of progressive politics, remains undistracted and focused on delivering real governance.

Oladejo added that the party is committed to supporting national reforms and the renewed hope agenda led by President Bola Tinubu.

He stated that some key figures in the coalition still retain membership of their former parties, exposing their lack of commitment.

“This is political bigamy — a deliberate attempt to mislead the Nigerian public,” he said.

He argued that political morality should be upheld, with parties expected to act transparently and responsibly at all times.

Oladejo maintained that the APC would not be distracted by unstable alliances or political noise lacking future prospects.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to fulfilling its social contract and delivering tangible benefits to Nigerians.

He urged citizens to reject hollow coalitions built on ambition rather than substance, and to demand genuine, visionary leadership.

“The future lies in tested leadership, clear policies, and national unity — none of which the ADC provides,” he said.

