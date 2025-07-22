Former Governor of Benue State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Ortom, has dismissed the chances of success for the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Ortom stated categorically that he has no intention of joining any coalition outside of the PDP and expressed strong doubts about the coalition’s ability to gain traction or survive internal and external political pressures.

“People are free to join any coalition that they so wish, but for me, and the people that I lead, we remain in PDP,” Ortom said. “I’m the leader of PDP in Benue State and a member of the BoT (Board of Trustees). I am not joining any coalition. We have no business with that.”

Ortom further dismissed the viability of the coalition, saying: “I don’t see it surviving. In any case, even if they survive, if they are through with the litigation that is going on, they will be defeated hands down.”

The former governor’s comments come amid rising political reconfigurations ahead of the 2027 general elections, with some opposition politicians exploring new alliances to challenge the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP.

Ortom also addressed criticisms over his role in the PDP crisis leading up to the 2023 elections, particularly his open opposition to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He insisted he had no regrets supporting the candidate of the ruling party against his party’s candidate.

“How can you explain to me that a northerner won the presidency for eight years and another northerner, from the same ethnic group, will win the presidency for another four or eight years, as the case may be?” Ortom questioned.

He continued: “Our democracy has not gotten to that level. We said no; it is in the unwritten constitution that the North will do eight years and the South will do eight years. So, we believed in a southern presidency and not a northern presidency. That was why some of us supported a southern presidential aspirant.”

According to him, it is unheard of that a northerner, Muhammadu Buhari, who ruled the country for eight years, was to be succeeded by another northerner in the person of Atiku.

