A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has urged Nigerians to prioritise national issues over personalities in their assessments of the opposition politicians in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ologbondiyan, who is considering a move to the ADC said this while speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Friday.

The PDP chieftain said that the conversations and policy positions of the ADC should form the basis of political discourse, not attacks on individuals associated with the party.

“I think the issues, the conversations which have been raised by the ADC should be of interest to those who are in government and not attack on personalities,” he said. “We’ve done that over and over, where has it taken the nation to? It hasn’t taken us anywhere.”

Ologbondiyan, a former PDP National Publicity Secretary, emphasized that Nigeria’s democratic future depends on issue-based politics, urging both politicians and citizens to move away from personality-focused narratives.

“If we don’t want to fail this democracy, if we do not want to continue to fail Nigerians, then we should look at issues in the conversation and not personalities,” he added.

Although he stopped short of formally declaring his defection to the ADC, his comments suggest a growing alignment with the coalition-backed party, which has recently been championing reforms and alternative governance approaches.

Addressing public skepticism about the ADC, Ologbondiyan said many Nigerians wrongly dismiss parties based on assumptions rather than understanding their platforms.

“When you sit in your house and you think you have the biggest farm, you might not get the advantage to see what the other person is doing because you’re going to judge them on account of what you have in your farm,” he said metaphorically.

His remarks come amid shifting political alignments ahead of the 2027 elections, with several opposition figures exploring alternative platforms outside the traditional power blocs of the PDP and APC.

