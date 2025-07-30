Daniel Bwala, a media aide to President Bola Tinubu, has dismissed the opposition coalition rallying under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as insignificant, saying it consists of no more than 13 individuals.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Bwala said the coalition is being driven by a few disgruntled northern politicians who are upset about not being at the center of power in the current administration.

“What you’re hearing is that, a set of people in the North who believe it is their birthright to be in government. Some of them were in the past government for eight years. After a new government has come, they want to be in the centre of attention in the next government and this government believes in equal distribution of opportunities to those who have not had the privilege. They are angry and they said they want to form a group to remove the president… they are confused,” he said.

Bwala argued that the so-called coalition lacks any real structure or institutional support, adding that neither the governors, nor the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have endorsed the group.

“There’s no merger. Let me tell you something, this coalition you’re hearing is overblown, there is no coalition anywhere,” Bwala said.

“Those who left the PDP, who are the proponents of this coalition, is just a handful of people. The governors of Peoples Democratic Party have not followed them. The National Working Committee has not followed them, the national executives have not followed them. Where is the coalition? This coalition is not more than 13 people.”

The remarks come amid growing media attention around the ADC-led coalition, which has attracted defectors from both the APC and PDP, and has declared plans to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Vanguard News