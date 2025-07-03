Abure an impostor, 48hr ultimatum to Obi mischievous – Labour Party

Peter Obi

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party (LP), has asked the general public to disregard a purported 48-hour ultimatum given to the party’s leader, Peter Obi, to resign or face expulsion.

In a statement signed by Ken Eluma Asogwa, the Senior Special Assistant (Media), to the Acting National Chairman, Nenadi Usman, the LP dismissed the ultimatum given by the Abure-led faction as mischievous.

The statement read, “The attention of the Labour Party has been drawn to misleading reports and commentaries suggesting that His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, has been issued a 48-hour ultimatum to resign from the party following his participation in the recent coalition talks and the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the leadership of the Labour Party, on May 26, 2025, publicly declared its full support for Mr. Obi’s involvement in the coalition efforts aimed at creating a robust political alternative to rescue Nigeria from the disastrous misrule of the APC. That position has not changed.

“We wish to reaffirm that Mr. Peter Obi’s participation in the coalition activities, including the ADC unveiling, was done with the full knowledge, approval, and support of the Labour Party leadership.

“The individuals claiming to have issued an ultimatum to Mr. Obi are political jesters with no legitimate standing in the Labour Party.

“They are neither recognised by the party nor by the law, having long been sacked by the Supreme Court of Nigeria – the highest court in the land – and suspended from the party for their serial acts of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

“It is the remnants of the disorder and mess left behind by these impostors that the current leadership under Senator Nenadi Usman continues to clean.

“ Therefore, members of the public, and especially the media, are urged to disregard the distractions and mischief from these discredited elements.

“For clarity, the only legitimate and authoritative source of information regarding the official position of the Labour Party on any matter remains the office of Senator Nenadi Usman, Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party.”