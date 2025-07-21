Abuja natives decry govt’s failure to implement Disabilities Act

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – People with disabilities who are original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged the government to fully implement the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

The law was created to promote accessibility, employment opportunities, and empowerment programmes for people with disabilities. However, it has not been properly enforced, leaving many marginalised and forced to rely on street begging to survive.

The call was made during a consultative forum on the state of persons with disabilities in Kuje, Abuja.

The event was organised with support from the MacArthur Foundation and had the theme: ‘Promoting the Economic, Cultural, Social, and Political Rights of FCT Original Inhabitants with Disabilities.’

The forum brought together stakeholders, including the Original Inhabitants with Disabilities Association (OIDA) and the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD).

Speaking at the event, Festus Yakubu, President of OIDA, stressed the need for better support and inclusion of people with disabilities in cultural, social, and economic matters.

He said that original inhabitants with disabilities have been excluded from decision-making at all levels of government and called for the full enforcement of their rights under the law.

“For too long, we have been left out of governance. We want the government to implement the Disabilities Act and provide job opportunities as promised,” Yakubu said.

Also sharing his experience, Adiko Musa, a laboratory scientist who lost his leg in an accident in 2014, said he was forced to become a shoemaker after being unable to find work in his field.

“I completed my studies and passed all my exams. But after my accident, I couldn’t get a job. Now I make shoes to survive. The government must prioritise employing people with disabilities,” Musa said.

Comrade Joseph Wakili, Chairman of the FCT Chapter of JONAPWD, called for the rehabilitation of disability centres in the territory and the creation of a dedicated Disabilities Commission. He criticised the government for failing to act on the law it signed.

“The government is good at signing laws but poor at implementing them. We need a proper commission to take care of our needs and ensure we are safe and included,” Wakili said.

The forum also raised concerns about poorly maintained rehabilitation centres, such as the Bareilly Rehabilitation Centre in Kwali, where a member reportedly died due to lack of funding and unsafe conditions.

Hajiya Hawa Adamu, Chairperson of the Wives of FCT Traditional Rulers Association, promised to support efforts to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities. She urged both government and stakeholders to work together to build a more inclusive society.

The FCT is home to over 3,000 original inhabitants with disabilities. Many live with challenges such as blindness, amputated limbs, or hearing and speech impairments. Despite their skills and qualifications, they continue to face poverty and exclusion.

Participants at the forum called on the government to urgently implement the Disabilities Act, create job opportunities, and ensure full inclusion of people with disabilities in all government programmes.

They also reminded Nigerians that disability can happen to anyone and encouraged the public to support the fight for a fairer and more inclusive society.