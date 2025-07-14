Abia govt moves to build 20 smart schools

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Abia State Government has signed a contract agreement with Blue Giraffe Development Limited to construct 20 Smart Schools with state-of the-art digital equipment across the state.

Addressing newsmen after the signing ceremony in Umuahia, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Goodluck Ubochi, said the initiative, was aimed at “digitally empowering students and modernizing the state’s education system.”

He said it marked the official launch of the first phase of Governor Alex Otti’s Smart School initiative.

The Commissioner who signed on behalf of the state, explained that the 20 schools would be strategically located across all 17 local government areas (LGAs), with three additional schools, one in each of the senatorial zones, to ensure equity and accessibility.

He said:“This initiative is not only about infrastructure but a revolution in how learning happens. Abia students must be able to compete globally, and that begins with access to quality digital education,” Ubochi said.

The Commissioner emphasized that no child would be denied access to quality education regardless of ones economic status, stressing that enrollment and teaching will be free and inclusive.

“Whether a child comes from a rich or poor home, they will receive equal treatment and opportunities in these schools,” he added.

He said personnel of the Abia State Homeland Security outfit would be permanently stationed at each school which would house advanced learning technology including Smart Boards, digital registration systems, and surveillance equipment.

Speaking also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Kenechukwu Nwosu, said Government was committed to make Abia a leading state in the education sector.

He warned that any attempt to damage or steal from the facilities would result in immediate prosecution, adding that CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor all activities within the premises.

“These Smart Schools are not temporary projects or white elephant schemes. They represent the digital future of Abia education, and we will not compromise their integrity,” Nwosu stated.

Chairman Blue Giraffe Development Ltd, Rear Admiral Harry Ngonadi (retd.); the Managing Director, Mrs Orieji Okwara-Emele; and the Project Manager, Nnamdi Ogbuagu, respectively, said the Smart Schools would eliminate outdated teaching tools and replace them with interactive digital systems.

“We are phasing out chalk and analog tools. Teachers in these 20 pilot schools will now use Smart Boards, and more schools will follow,” Emele said.

Contributing, Mr Onyinye Nwosu, State Director Project Implementation Bureau, described the project as a “new dawn in Abia State’s educational journey.”

He said “the development reflects a major policy shift in Abia State’s educational vision, from chalkboards to Smart Boards, from exclusion to equity, and from vulnerability to secured, future-proof learning environments.”

“By investing in digital education and prioritizing security, Abia is positioning itself as a leader in Nigeria’s educational transformation.”

Mr Onyinye, described the event as a new dawn in Abia and noted that student registration processes will be digitized, with enrollment free for all pupils.

According to him, the initiative is part of a broader effort to align Abia’s education system with global standards and to make students more competitive in major examinations and technological pursuits.