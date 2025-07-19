AbdulRazaq: Uncommon peace builder, visionary leader transforming Kwara state

Governor Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

By Bashir Adigun

In just six years, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has redefined governance in Kwara State, turning a region once fraught with political turbulence into a model of peace, inclusive development, and responsive leadership. His administration has delivered sweeping reforms in education, healthcare, infrastructure, youth development, economic empowerment, and security—ushering in a new era of stability and growth.

Once known for bitter political rivalries and violence, Kwara has emerged under AbdulRazaq’s leadership as a peaceful, forward-looking state. His people-focused governance style has restored hope to citizens and laid a strong foundation for long-term development.

Transforming Education through Innovation

Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration has revitalized the public education sector. Hundreds of dilapidated schools have been renovated, with new schools constructed across the 16 local government areas. The KwaraLEARN smart learning initiative is equipping pupils with modern educational tools, dramatically improving learning outcomes and producing champions in national and international quiz and debate competitions.

At the tertiary level, the establishment of the Kwara State University of Education is a major step toward addressing the shortage of qualified teachers. Existing institutions—including Kwara State University, Kwara Polytechnic, Colleges of Education, Health Technology, Nursing, and the State College of Aviation—have received substantial infrastructure and academic upgrades.

Healthcare Reforms for a Healthier Kwara

Health facilities across the state have been modernized, equipped, and staffed to provide quality services. Kwara has been named Best Primary Healthcare State three consecutive times by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA)—a testament to the administration’s sustained investments in public health.

Human Capital Development and Economic Empowerment

The Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) is supporting thousands of vulnerable residents—particularly the elderly, women, and small-scale traders. Civil servants are receiving their due promotions, backlogs of salaries and allowances have been cleared, and capacity-building training has restored pride to public service.

Through the Urban Renewal Project, the AbdulRazaq administration is transforming urban and rural infrastructure. Roads are being constructed or rehabilitated to support economic activity and connect communities more efficiently. These efforts have made Kwara a rising destination for investors.

Industrial and Youth-Focused Growth

In a bold move to industrialize the state, the government has established a garment factory, a shea butter processing plant in Kiama, and the Industrial Park. at Eiyenkorin. Youth-centered initiatives like the Ilorin Innovation Hub, Visual Arts Centre, and Sugar Factory Film Studio are grooming the next generation for digital and creative economies.

Kwara’s sporting facilities have also been revamped, with modern indoor arenas and an upgraded football pitch. These efforts culminated in Kwara United’s historic first-ever Federation Cup title, signaling a new chapter in the state’s sports history.

A Legacy of Peacebuilding and Responsible Politics

Governor AbdulRazaq’s calm, inclusive leadership stands in sharp contrast to the violent and antagonistic politics of the past. During the #EndSARS protests, his composed response helped Kwara avoid the unrest seen in many other states. He extended support to affected households and businesses, reinforcing his administration’s reputation for responsible governance.

In addressing insecurity, particularly in areas bordering regions affected by banditry, the Governor has worked closely with security agencies. Speaking to a delegation from the Lafiagi community, led by Dr. M.J. Abdullahi of the Lafiagi Descendants Progressive Union, the Governor detailed ongoing efforts to secure vulnerable areas.

“We are working with our security partners to ensure the safety of all Kwarans. While details cannot be disclosed due to the sensitive nature of security operations, I assure our people that no stone is being left unturned,” Governor AbdulRazaq said.

A Call to Protect and Sustain the Gains

As Kwara looks to the future, the Governor is calling on traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society, and young people to take ownership of the peace and development that now define the state.

“Kwara’s future depends on our collective will to preserve peace and promote unity,” he said. “Young people and women—who have taken center stage in this administration—must see themselves not only as beneficiaries, but also as builders of a stronger, more inclusive state.”

As the 2027 election cycle approaches, Governor AbdulRazaq’s leadership sets a new standard for political engagement—one that rejects divisiveness and promotes dialogue and development.

The era of do-or-die politics is over. Kwarans demand and deserve responsible leadership. There is no turning back.

Adigun is the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor of Kwara State