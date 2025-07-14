A Symphony at Sixty – A Tribute to Prof. Stephen Olusoji

By Ezekiel Adedoyin

Sixty strings of grace now play,

A melody carved from golden clay,

A life that dances with wisdom’s tune,

Like sunrise waltzing with the moon.

From the sacred halls of Nsukka’s pride,

To Lagos shores where talents glide,

You’ve taught the soul of sound and art,

And played each note with all your heart.

A flautist fine, whose breath inspires,

A pianist who stokes inner fires,

An erudite mind, deep as the sea,

Whose scholarship sets others free.

O ethnomusicologist of rare delight,

Who sees in culture a sacred light,

You’ve walked through genres with noble grace,

Bringing Africa to its rightful place.

Composer of harmonies bold and bright,

Lecturer who births creative flight,

Your hands have built what books cannot,

A legacy the world won’t soon forgot.

Son of a clergy, humble and wise,

With heaven’s calm behind your eyes,

Yet dignified, you walk the line

Between the sacred and the sublime.

From MUSON’s roots, your voice was there,

Planting dreams in the musical air.

Now harvests bloom in every hall

Where your baton once stood tall.

Sixty years and still you rise,

A gift to Earth beneath the skies.

To you, great teacher, we raise our song

A life in rhythm, rich and strong.

Happy 60th Birthday, Prof. Stephen Olusoji

May your music never fade, and your days continue in beautiful crescendo