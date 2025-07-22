A new beginning doesn’t always look like fireworks

By Olujide Mayowa Oyelade

Sometimes, it doesn’t come with a grand announcement. No sudden breakthroughs. No dramatic signs. Just a quiet pause — a breath a little deeper than usual. A moment when you look at your life and think, something’s shifting.

And maybe that shift isn’t loud. Maybe it’s just you, starting to care a little less about what drains you and a little more about what fills you. You’re no longer trying to keep up — you’re learning to slow down. To choose peace over pressure. Real connections over forced ones. Wholeness over hustle.

You start to notice growth in the tiniest ways: Saying no without guilt. Choosing rest even when there’s work. Being kinder to yourself when the day doesn’t go as planned. Laughing again — really laughing — after a season that felt like survival.

And maybe, just maybe, you’re realizing you don’t need to reinvent yourself. You’re not broken. You’re just peeling back the layers of everything you were told you should be, and finding the strength to return to who you truly are.

There were hard days, sure. Days you questioned everything. Let go of people, patterns, and plans you once thought were forever. But the pain didn’t destroy you—it revealed what needed healing. It gave you clarity. Compassion. Courage.

Now, you’re learning to be okay with the not-yet. The in-between. You’re learning to breathe there. To give thanks, even when things don’t make sense yet.

No, you don’t have all the answers. But maybe you don’t need them right now. Maybe you just need this — this soft, sacred becoming. This quiet reminder:

You’re changing. You’re growing. You’re beginning again.

And that’s more than enough.

So if you feel a shift, trust it. Your next chapter is already unfolding, even if it starts as a whisper.

Olujide Mayowa Oyelade, a media relations and communication expert, wrote in fron Lagos.