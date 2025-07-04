81 students affected in Kaduna school diarrhoea outbreak

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed a diarrhoea outbreak at the Government Girls Senior and Junior Secondary School, Kawo, affecting 81 students, with 15 hospitalised.

An investigation conducted by the Kaduna State Rapid Response Team, led by the State Epidemiologist, Dr Jeremiah Diako, revealed that the affected students were between the ages of 16 and 17.

Diako stated that the students were immediately transferred to a secondary health facility for treatment at General Hospital, Kawo.

“All hospitalised students have since been discharged.”

In response to the outbreak, the State Ministry of Health recommended several preventive measures to avoid future occurrences.

“These include strengthening disease reporting mechanisms, establishing school-based surveillance systems, standardising case referral procedures, providing food safety and waste management training, and improving local outbreak preparedness.”

The ministry emphasised the urgent need to implement the measures to protect students’ health and prevent similar incidents in the future. (NAN)