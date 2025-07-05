5 top smartphones without camera

Benco S1s

In today’s privacy-conscious world, there’s a growing demand for smartphones without cameras — whether for security-sensitive workplaces, examination environments, or religious communities.

While rare, a few manufacturers are meeting this need by offering camera-free smartphones that still retain smart features like Android OS, large screens, and internet access.

Here are five of the best smartphones without cameras you can buy:

1. Ravoz V3 – No Camera, No GPS

A true privacy-first smartphone, the Ravoz V3 is designed for users who want full digital access without the surveillance risks. It runs on Android, offers a large display, decent RAM for multitasking, and skips both the camera and GPS, making it ideal for restricted zones. It also supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and essential apps via Google Play Store.

Key Features:

Android OS

No camera & no GPS

4G LTE

5.5” display

Dual SIM

2. Benco S1s

A popular pick in the no-camera niche, the Benco S1s is a solid smartphone for professionals working in security-controlled environments. It comes without both front and rear cameras, yet doesn’t compromise on performance or connectivity.

Key Features:

6.8” FHD+ display

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

No front or rear camera

Fingerprint sensor

Android 13

3. Ravoz Z5 Lite

The Z5 Lite from Ravoz is another camera-free model that balances modern smartphone aesthetics with the absence of a camera. It’s lightweight, 4G-enabled, and suitable for general usage like messaging, calls, web browsing, and basic app functionality.

Key Features:

No camera

Dual SIM

4G support

Android OS

Lightweight and sleek design

4. INO Scout 2

Designed for use in high-security areas like military bases or oil fields, the INO Scout 2 is a rugged smartphone with no camera or GPS. It’s a favorite in industries where information leaks via smartphones must be prevented.

Key Features:

No camera, no GPS

Android OS

Rugged build

Push-to-talk (PTT) feature

Supports enterprise-grade security

5. Four K500

The Four K500 offers a traditional smartphone experience minus the camera. It’s popular in the Middle East and parts of Asia, particularly in organizations with strict compliance policies against camera phones.

Key Features:

No camera

Android OS

Touchscreen interface

Good battery life

3G/4G connectivity



While the mainstream market focuses on more megapixels, there’s a niche but growing space for smartphones without cameras. Whether it’s for workplace restrictions, personal privacy, or religious reasons, these five options prove you don’t have to give up smartphone functionality just because you want to leave the camera behind.

Vanguard News