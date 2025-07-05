5 countries with the lowest proof of funds for student visas in 2025

By Ochereome Ikenna

There is a widespread demand for student visas, fueled by the desire of international students to find adequate educational opportunities abroad and enhance their career prospects.

A student visa allows students to legally reside and study in the foreign country of their choice.

In this article, we list the countries with the lowest proof of funds for student visas in 2025.

All the listed countries require under $10,000 USD per year, making them a viable option for students seeking affordable international education.

Countries with lowest proof of funds for students visa



Czech Republic

The Czech Republic leads the list, requiring only about $1,600 per year in accessible funds. It is very budget-friendly for students. Proof of funds can be demonstrated through bank account statements or other credible means showing access to the required amount.



China

China is also affordable, with about $2,500 in proof of funds required, plus low overall tuition fees. Some key reasons why China has a low proof-of-funds requirement for student visas include:

Poland

Poland requires just $2,328, making it one of the most accessible destinations in Europe for visas. Poland is an attractive destination for students because expenses for accommodation, food, transportation, and healthcare are much cheaper, allowing students to live well on a modest budget. Poland also allows international students to work part-time during studies without needing an additional work permit, helping students earn a living while studying.



Italy

Another affordable option is Italy, with proof of funds ranging from about $3,375 to $7,930, still under the $10,000 mark. Italy is a popular choice for international students because it offers a quality educational experience along with accessible financial requirements.



Singapore

Singapore, at $6,175, also remains an affordable option in the Asian continent.

