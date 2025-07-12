41 illegal miners arrested in Minna

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna



Niger State Government has again clamped down on illegal miners in the state and arrested 41 of them.

The raid was led by the state Ministry of Mineral Resources in conjunction with the security agencies on Friday, in its continued on-site operations and surveillance of identified illegal mining locations to end illegal mining activities across the state.

The raid, led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Sabo Yahaya, accompanied by security agents and the state Forest Hunters Association, combed such hotspots areas noted for unregulated mining activities within Minna, the state capital.

This was the second raid within two weeks.

The areas raided include behind PDP Secretariat near El-Amin University and Kateren-Gwari mechanic village, both in Minna.

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Dibier Maureen, confirmed the operation, adding that the clampdown will continue.

According to her, “41 illegal miners, comprising 34 males and 7 females, were arrested. Various items, including pumping machines, hoses, shovels and other crude mining tools, were also confiscated at the scene.”

The Commissioner, according to her, had reiterated the state government’s unwavering commitment to ending the menace of illegal mining, describing their continued illegal mining as a major contributor to environmental degradation and land pollution in the state.

Sabo appealed to traditional leaders and landowners across the state to refrain from selling land to unauthorised miners, warning that such actions further encourage illegal activities that threaten community well-being and the environment.

According to him, “This government is determined to restore order, protect our environment and ensure that the resources of Niger State benefit all its people and that is why we call for the continued support of Niger State residents in the fight against illegal mining and lasting change requires collective action”.