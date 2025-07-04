4 dead as 3-storey building collapses in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Four persons have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a three-storey building on Abedi Street, Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening after a downpour that lasted several hours, leading to the building’s collapse and trapping its occupants under the rubble.

Spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, who confirmed the development, said two other persons sustained injuries while nine others sustained minor injuries.

He said: “As of now, we have rescued 15 people. Four were confirmed dead, two sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Murtala Specialist Hospital, while nine others had minor injuries.

“The rescue operation is still ongoing. We are carefully searching every part of the collapsed structure and evacuating the rubble, as it’s believed that more people may still be trapped inside.”

The rescue operation is carried out by men of the fire fighters, SEMA, NEMA and police among others.