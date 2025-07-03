3 students, motorcyclist killed in Ibadan accident

By Adeola Badru

A devastating road accident in Oluyole Local Government Areas of Ibadan has left the community in mourning, as three students and a commercial motorcycle rider tragically lost their lives.

The accident occurred on Tuesday when a construction truck, operating along the Abanla–Idi-Ayunre route, collided with a motorcycle carrying three students from Prospect High School.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck driver attempted to overtake another vehicle but lost control, resulting in a catastrophic crash.

The rider and two students died at the scene, while a third student was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

As the incident broke, students poured into the streets, blocking traffic in a passionate plea for justice. Their demands were echoed by local commercial motorcyclists and residents, who expressed their frustration over the ongoing dangers posed by heavy vehicles in the area.

The unfortunate incident, however, spurred a strong response from the Oluyole Local Government Chairman, Akeem Olatunji, the Council Chairman, who has taken immediate steps.

Olatunji swiftly arrived at the scene, accompanied by police and security personnel, to address the crowd and assured them that decisive measures would be taken.

He expressed sadness for the loss of young lives and condemned the reckless actions of both truck drivers and motorcycle operators.

“We cannot continue to see our children fall victim to preventable road accidents,” Olatunji declared, emphasising the emotional burden on grieving families.

He outlined immediate safety measures, including the construction of speed bumps along the dangerous route to protect school children and other road users.

In addition to enhancing road safety, Olatunji announced plans to clear overgrown vegetation along the route to improve visibility for drivers.

He also engaged the construction company responsible for the truck to ensure accountability and enforce stricter safety protocols for their operations.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation and are actively pursuing the truck driver, who fled the scene, while Olatunji reassured the victims’ families that justice would be sought and that the construction company would be held liable for compensating the bereaved.