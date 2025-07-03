3-day torrential rains devastate parts of Rivers

…Govt calls for evacuation of victims

By Samuel Oyadongha & Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt —Heavy rainfall, which began on Sunday till the evening of Tuesday, has caused an unprecedented flood in some local government areas in Rivers State, with Port Harcourt, the state capital being the worst hit.

Residents, business owners had their property destroyed by the floods while several residents lost valuables as the flood water ripped through residential homes, shops as well as business centres.

In Bayelsa State, the state government has appealed to the Federal Government, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and development partners to support the state in tackling flooding and coastal erosion challenges.

In Port Harcourt, some areas affected by the flood include, Mile One, Mile Three Diobu axis, D/line, Agip, Chinda, Rumolumeni, Rumola, Rukpokwu, Rumuekini in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas of the state.

Other areas most hit by the flood are Choba, Mgbuogba, Aluu, Rumosi,Rumokoro, Emohua, Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Ogoni axis, Oyigbo, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni among other places.

It was observed that water channels in areas such as Rumokoro, Okija and Obiri-Ikwere axis were yet to be distilled. There were also no awareness creation about the potential flooding across the state.

Flood committees were not set up and the drainages were not cleared. No significant and proactive steps have been taken so far to mitigate the flood impacts.

Nigeria Metrological Agency, NIMET, had warned about severe flooding this year with profound highlights on Rivers State as one of the high-risk areas for potential flooding and also placed emphasis to the rising climate challenge.

Friday Mbah, a victim of the flood disaster said: “We can no longer go to work because of heavy rains. Our shops are flooded for three days now, we are hungry but have nothing to eat because we can’t go to work, yet nobody cares.”

Also, Michael Barine, another victim, lamented: “Apart from affecting buildings, farmlands, we lost valuables like electronics, beds, chairs, generators etc.”

Meanwhile, the sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) in a statement called on victims of the flood to relocate from the affected areas to safer places until the flood subsides.

“Residents should clear drainages and avoid dumping waste in waterways. Relocate to safer grounds if residing in flood-prone areas. Cooperate with emergency response teams and heed official advisories. Report illegal land reclamation or other environmental violations to the appropriate authorities,” said the government.

Bayelsa seeks support to address flooding, coastal erosion

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo made the appeal, yesterday, during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Directorate of Flood and Erosion Control, local government chairmen and other officials in Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo said the state was experiencing serious environmental damage, especially in coastal communities and lacks the financial capacity to implement large-scale shoreline protection projects.

He said: “Bayelsa is widely affected by flooding every year. We’ve become so accustomed to it that we no longer raise alarms like other states.

“Several of our communities along the Atlantic Ocean are being eroded yearly. Our appeal is for urgent intervention by the Federal Government and the NDDC.

“We understand that there are competing priorities across the country. However, our situation is unique, and support is urgently needed to mitigate the damage.”

Ewhrudjakpo acknowledged the contributions of the NDDC in executing projects across the state, but called for stronger collaboration on long-term solutions.

The deputy governor also directed the Directorate of Flood and Erosion Control to speed up the clearing of major drainage canals and the dredging of designated sites.

He explained that the directive was part of efforts to prepare temporary camps for displaced residents ahead of the 2025 flood season.

He instructed the directorate to conduct assessment visits to identified high-risk areas such as Akenfa-Epie, Tombia, and other communities classified as flood flashpoints.